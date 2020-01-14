Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.75. 4,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,032. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 724.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 28.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

