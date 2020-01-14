Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up about 4.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Textron were worth $30,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Textron by 130.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 23.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.