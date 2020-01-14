The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,039 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $75,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

CG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 26,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,057. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. UBS Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

