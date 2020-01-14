The Voyager Token (VGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.13 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Cobinhood, CoinExchange and Kyber Network. In the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.02286116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00184714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00122139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Radar Relay and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

