THETA One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.74 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00001182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Coinbit, Gate.io and WazirX. THETA has a market cap of $86.29 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.87 or 0.05865166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034647 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00119047 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Upbit, Bithumb, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, IDEX, WazirX, Binance, Coinbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

