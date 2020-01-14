Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.21

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.21 and last traded at $78.44, with a volume of 38340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Thor Industries by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 61,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $13,411,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

