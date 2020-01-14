Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Price Down 22.3%

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)’s share price dropped 22.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $9.08, approximately 1,430,442 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 442,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tilly’s by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 187,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tilly’s by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tilly’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

