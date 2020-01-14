TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lessened by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,972 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 114,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

