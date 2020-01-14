Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 249,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,962,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 111,769.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2,442.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. 4,242,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,142. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $67.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

