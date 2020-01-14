Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $15.51 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,665 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 200.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 741,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $432,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. 23,324,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,843,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.