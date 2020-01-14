Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $66.72 Million Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,600 shares during the period. NovaGold Resources accounts for 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $66,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 292.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 47,378 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $2,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $1,981,000.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 58,649 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $367,729.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,204.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $460,612.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,286 in the last three months.

NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. 1,449,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,934. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

