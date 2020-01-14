Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of W. R. Grace & Co worth $24,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE GRA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.52. 175,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $79.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.83.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

