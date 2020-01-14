Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,871,273 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,688,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,871,273 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.98% of Osisko gold royalties worth $45,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268,985 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 518.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 188,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 75,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

NYSE OR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 554,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.08. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.