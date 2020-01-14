Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,742 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 189,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $5,212,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.74. 8,751,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,729. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

