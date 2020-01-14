Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 125,200 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $67,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. 6,442,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.39 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

