Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5,559.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,805 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,815,000 after buying an additional 22,761,407 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,598,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after buying an additional 1,293,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. CSFB downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.