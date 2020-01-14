Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOT. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.12. 12,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,580. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $272.55 million and a PE ratio of 26.49.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$171.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 94,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.67 per share, with a total value of C$534,832.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,832.64. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,208,800 shares in the company, valued at C$6,527,520. Insiders have acquired a total of 204,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,885 over the last ninety days.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

