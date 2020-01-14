Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOT. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.12. 12,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,580. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $272.55 million and a PE ratio of 26.49.
In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 94,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.67 per share, with a total value of C$534,832.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,832.64. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,208,800 shares in the company, valued at C$6,527,520. Insiders have acquired a total of 204,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,885 over the last ninety days.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
