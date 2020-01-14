Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.41 Million Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,998,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after purchasing an additional 108,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5,234.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 48,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $639.91. The company had a trading volume of 146,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,771. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $358.89 and a 52 week high of $648.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $604.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

