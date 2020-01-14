Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,331,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,570 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,501,000 after purchasing an additional 694,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6,936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 42,934,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,120,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

