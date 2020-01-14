Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.27. 2,598,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,887. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

