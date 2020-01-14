Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 165 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,769 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.96.

Adobe stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.63. 2,274,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.72 and its 200 day moving average is $296.34. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $347.27. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,146 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

