Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 49,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 31.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 19.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,164. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

