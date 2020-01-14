Traders Buy Large Volume of CyrusOne Call Options (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,160 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,281% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

In related news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 17.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 25.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 22.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

