Traders Purchase Large Volume of Owens Corning Put Options (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,121 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,098% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $515,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,646.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $11,852,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Owens Corning by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 241,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,893. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

