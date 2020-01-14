TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$15.79 and last traded at C$15.71, with a volume of 42099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNW. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.15.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

