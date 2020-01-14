TransferCoin (TX) Trading 55.5% Higher Over Last Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 55.5% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $51,704.00 and approximately $226.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,224,882 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

