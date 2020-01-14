Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Equities research analysts at Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 53.19% from the stock’s current price.

RIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,656,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.00. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Transocean will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Transocean by 234.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 600.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 676.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

