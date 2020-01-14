Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Downgraded to “Sector Performer” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to a sector performer rating in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,550 ($20.39) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,600 ($21.05).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,480.36 ($19.47).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,580.50 ($20.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,589.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,397.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,079 ($14.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

In related news, insider Marianne Culver purchased 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts purchased 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 299 shares of company stock valued at $466,117.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

