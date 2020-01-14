Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

TPVG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 93.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPVG stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.68%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

