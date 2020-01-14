Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $113,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 571.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

