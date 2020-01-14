Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.98, 2,854,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,904,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Get Tronox alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 3.49.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 303,548 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.