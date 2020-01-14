TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 44,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $446.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.55. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 101.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

