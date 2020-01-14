Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Truegame has a market cap of $171,618.00 and approximately $21,306.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.56 or 0.02726379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00184320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00122462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

