TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.33

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 7988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.
In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter.
TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.