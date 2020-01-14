TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.33

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 7988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

