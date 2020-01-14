TurtleNetwork Price Hits $0.0051 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $453,513.00 and $1,602.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00025583 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000548 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001118 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

