Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $4,038,543. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

TSN stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,291. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.