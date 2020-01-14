UBS Group Downgrades Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,070 ($14.08) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 930 ($12.23).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNLM. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,004.17 ($13.21).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 633 ($8.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,067.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 913. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

