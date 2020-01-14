UBS Group Downgrades Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,070 ($14.08) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 930 ($12.23).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNLM. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,004.17 ($13.21).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 633 ($8.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,067.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 913. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

