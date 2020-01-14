UChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $30,124.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $47,377.00 and approximately $30,124.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UChain Profile

UChain was first traded on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

