Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Invests $268,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Separately, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,878. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1795 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

