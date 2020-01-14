Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 236.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 233.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.67. 987,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,778. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $129.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average is $121.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7976 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.