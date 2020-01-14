Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 221 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,188,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $247.73. 1,928,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,718. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $170.75 and a fifty-two week high of $247.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.92.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.