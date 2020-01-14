UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 174,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,198,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.12. 27,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3554 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from iShares Micro-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

