UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 3.1% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 794,208 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.7344 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.