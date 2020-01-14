UMA Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. 34,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,733. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $22.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.9603 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.