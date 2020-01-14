Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UN01. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.82 ($30.02).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €28.74 ($33.42) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. Uniper has a 1 year low of €23.17 ($26.94) and a 1 year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

