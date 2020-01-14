Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.63 ($30.97).

Shares of ETR UN01 traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €28.82 ($33.51). The stock had a trading volume of 105,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. Uniper has a twelve month low of €23.17 ($26.94) and a twelve month high of €30.64 ($35.63).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

