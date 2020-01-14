United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $19.65 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

