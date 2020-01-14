United Services Automobile Association Has $45.51 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Intel were worth $45,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,629,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

