United Services Automobile Association Purchases 14,429 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,405 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,262,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,957 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,720 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,448,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,486. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.