United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,777. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.